UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCT Abu Dhabi Hosts Virtual Awareness Session On ‘Go Safe’ Certification Programme For Hotels

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi hosts virtual awareness session on ‘Go Safe’ certification programme for hotels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has hosted a virtual awareness session on the recently launched ‘Go Safe’ certification programme for hotels across the UAE capital.

Led by Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, the online session was attended by more than 200 representatives from Abu Dhabi’s hotels, who had the opportunity to learn more about the new standards of safety and hygiene covered by the new certification. The collective role the industry plays in responding to consumer concerns and increasing trust through heightened safety standards was also covered in the session.

During the presentation, Al Shaiba introduced ‘Go Safe’ and explained the different phases of the process, from guided self-assessments through to site-inspections by dedicated teams.

The unique programme, which was launched recently by DCT Abu Dhabi, aims to encourage global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate with the certification set to be rolled out across all attractions within the capital including malls, restaurants, theme parks and other public spaces.

The first step of the programme takes the form of guided self-assessments, which establishments will undergo as per guidelines and checklists provided by DCT Abu Dhabi, encouraging them to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their own facilities and carry out similar operations independently in the future.

The self-assessments will then be verified thorough site-inspections conducted by dedicated teams to ensure compliance to the highest standard of cleanliness. Destinations that meet the requirements will be awarded the ‘Go Safe Certificate’, which will signal to consumers the establishment’s readiness to receive visitors safely.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All From Industry

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt hints at opening of restaurants, marri ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.398 billion budget

40 minutes ago

TECNO’s #GiveMe5withSpark5 Challenge Breaks A Re ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan team reaches Derby

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.