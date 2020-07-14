DCT Abu Dhabi hosts virtual awareness session on ‘Go Safe’ certification programme for hotels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has hosted a virtual awareness session on the recently launched ‘Go Safe’ certification programme for hotels across the UAE capital.

Led by Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, the online session was attended by more than 200 representatives from Abu Dhabi’s hotels, who had the opportunity to learn more about the new standards of safety and hygiene covered by the new certification. The collective role the industry plays in responding to consumer concerns and increasing trust through heightened safety standards was also covered in the session.

During the presentation, Al Shaiba introduced ‘Go Safe’ and explained the different phases of the process, from guided self-assessments through to site-inspections by dedicated teams.

The unique programme, which was launched recently by DCT Abu Dhabi, aims to encourage global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate with the certification set to be rolled out across all attractions within the capital including malls, restaurants, theme parks and other public spaces.

The first step of the programme takes the form of guided self-assessments, which establishments will undergo as per guidelines and checklists provided by DCT Abu Dhabi, encouraging them to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their own facilities and carry out similar operations independently in the future.

The self-assessments will then be verified thorough site-inspections conducted by dedicated teams to ensure compliance to the highest standard of cleanliness. Destinations that meet the requirements will be awarded the ‘Go Safe Certificate’, which will signal to consumers the establishment’s readiness to receive visitors safely.