DCT Abu Dhabi, Jordan Tourism Board Sign MoU To Strengthen Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Jordan Tourism board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Arabian travel Market 2023.

The MoU will unlock the tourism growth potential for Abu Dhabi and Jordan as partner entities working together to support initiatives which aim to drive tourism and cultural exchange, while creating more compelling experiences for visitors.

The MoU is a first-of-its-kind partnership and was signed by Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Abdalrazzaq Arabiyat , Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board.

The MoU represents a one-year agreement to strengthen tourism and economic cooperation and build dual-destination awareness to drive incremental leisure traffic in key markets through partnerships on trade and consumer activities. As a leading global destination that offers diverse and unmatched experiences for visitors, the partnership also enables Abu Dhabi to be present and build awareness in new markets.

Al Geziry said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board. This collaboration brings together two unique destinations to boost international tourism, strengthen economic cooperation, and facilitate cultural exchange, which we believe will benefit both countries.

Dr. Arabiyat commented, “We are deeply honoured to be coming together with Abu Dhabi on this partnership, marking a major milestone in celebrating our unique national heritages and strengthening our offering to attract and welcome visitors from all corners of the globe to our unique destinations. The signing of this MoU represents a unique opportunity for Abu Dhabi and Jordan to come together in the promotion and marketing of our diverse and unique national cultural heritage and to strengthen the offerings of both destinations in order to welcome visitors from all corners of the globe."

Under the MoU, the two entities will build a robust system for both destinations to exchange knowledge and market insights in order to advance tourism. Partnership initiatives range from joint sales workshops and training, roadshows to improve partner engagements, cultural exchange including student exchange programmes and loaning of valuable cultural artefacts to the Zayed National Museum, the sharing of tourism data and best practice that bridge gaps and support in driving investment decisions for the destinations.

