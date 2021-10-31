UrduPoint.com

DCT Abu Dhabi Launches 'Art Hub Exhibition' At Khalifa Park Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:45 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) MAKTABA, the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), today opened its Art Hub exhibition at the Khalifa Park Library (KPL), which will be on display until 25th November.

Featuring multimedia works spanning visual arts, crafts and design, created by 24 UAE-based emerging artists, the exhibition is in line with MAKTABA’s efforts to leverage and contribute to the emirate’s cultural and artistic scene.

The exhibition serves as a platform to connect artists with the public, with varied programming scheduled throughout the event’s duration, which offers the community inspiring artistic and cultural experiences, and also gives participating artists the opportunity to showcase their work and creative skills.

The exhibition will allow talented up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their work and connect with wider audiences. It will also benefit the community by emphasising that knowledge and learning encompass more than the written word, which is part of MAKTABA’s recognition of the importance of creativity and the arts in fostering engaged and intellectually curious young minds.

KPL Art Hub’s five core artists – exhibition curator Ameera Ahmed Al Zaabi alongside Saud Al Ahmad, Ahmed Abdullah Al Dhali’i, Maryam Issa Al Rumaithi, and Alia Khalifa Muhammad – will be displaying their artwork throughout the exhibition period. Of the other 19 artists, five will be selected each week to display and sell their work.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a public programme of events and workshops hosted by various participating artists. Under the supervision of artist Maryam Issa, several artistic workshops and sessions tailored to children will be held on a weekly basis throughout the exhibition’s run, with young visitors getting the chance to imagine scenarios for children's stories, redraw world famous paintings, craft toys, and design clay models.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Young Hub Saud November Event

Recent Stories

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

21 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.