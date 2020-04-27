DCT Abu Dhabi launches campaign to protect modern heritage

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, on Monday launched a campaign to raise the awareness of the public over modern heritage, with the aim of fostering civic pride and inspiring stakeholders to take action to conserve the past.

Through the ongoing Modern Heritage initiative, DCT Abu Dhabi has been identifying, protecting and maintaining sites that narrate the country’s recent history. In 2016, the emirate of Abu Dhabi introduced the Cultural Heritage Law, which established modern heritage on a par with archaeological sites and historic buildings, and DCT Abu Dhabi has been leading in the identification and protection of Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage.

As a result, sites such as the Cultural Foundation and the Abu Dhabi Bus Station have been protected to provide physical evidence of the city’s continued development. The Cultural Foundation is the first registered modern heritage site to have been rehabilitated according to international best practices.

"As we approach 2021 and look to celebrate 50 years since the founding of the UAE, it is crucial that we, as a nation, reflect on how far we have progressed.

Through the Modern Heritage initiative, we have the opportunity to tell the unique story of where we came come from and where we are today," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, adding, "Modern heritage is not only about sizeable architectural icons; it also includes informal and more modest sites that embody historical, social or cultural values, which are equally significant to the story of the UAE."

"Sadly, many of these buildings have been deteriorating because of lack of maintenance and neglect, inappropriate renovations and repairs, lack of awareness and interest, shifts in trends and fashions and many other reasons. Individually and collectively, we have the civic responsibility to maintain and protect our modern heritage sites," Al Mubarak added.

An awareness campaign is being launched to introduce the concept of modern heritage and what it means to the emirate and to the country, and foster appreciation of these sites and their cultural value. The second phase will involve an action plan for the maintenance and protection of these modern heritage sites in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Cultural Heritage Law.