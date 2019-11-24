DCT Abu Dhabi launches first Abu Dhabi Race Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, is launching the first Abu Dhabi Race Week, which will take place from 21st November to 1st December, 2019, and feature 11 days of unmissable action for tourists, residents and motorsport fans in the lead-up to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019.

"Abu Dhabi Race Week is the latest addition to Abu Dhabi's growing portfolio of world-class leisure, entertainment and adventure events that have been established this year," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, adding, "It further cements the capital’s position as a global destination for leisure and entertainment, for both our visitors and partners."

Throughout the 11 days, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy special experiences and promotions at Abu Dhabi’s leading hotels, restaurants, spas, attractions, theme parks and golf courses.

The entertainment scene will be buzzing with concerts, live performances, festivals and more, featuring top-level performances from both local and international artists.

The art and culture scene will also come alive during this period, with the Abu Dhabi Art Fair taking place at Manarat Saadiyat from 21st-23rd November, and Louvre Abu Dhabi unveiling its exhibition, "Rendezvous in Paris", featuring masterpieces from Picasso, Chagall, Modigliani and others on 21st November, which will run alongside the exhibition, "10,000 Years of Luxury".

Also, art and culture destinations, such as Qasr Al Hosn, the Arts Centre at New York University Abu Dhabi and Warehouse 421 AD will stage art and culture showcases during the week.

In the spirit of Abu Dhabi Race Week, classic cars from the 1950s and 60s will take centre stage at the "Al Ruhool" exhibition at Qasr Al Hosn.

The 11th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the F1 2019 season finale, will be the closing event during Abu Dhabi Race Week.

From 28th November to 1st December, Yas Island will also host some of the music industry’s most popular artists for the after-race concert series, including Marshmello, Travis Scott, Lana Del Ray and The Killers, who will all perform live at du Arena.