DCT Abu Dhabi launches House of Artisans Design Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) House of Artisans, an initiative under The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) which is dedicated to preserving the UAE's rich heritage of craftmanship, has announced an exciting open call for UAE-based designers, creative studios, and design students.

Sponsored by Mubadala, the House of Artisans Design Competition offers a platform for emerging designers and artists in the UAE to showcase their creativity, with the winning design prominently displayed at Mubadala's Headquarters.

This unique opportunity invites participants to draw inspiration from the time-honoured traditions fostered by House of Artisans, where the skills of Emirati craft have been passed down through generations and are kept alive through training courses, educational workshops, and community events.

The competition aims to celebrate the rich heritage of traditional Emirati handicrafts and the artisans behind them while harnessing innovation in art and furniture design. Mubadala Foundation’s sponsorship of this first edition underscores a shared commitment to support local talent.

Participants will work with artisans and handicraft professionals in creating designs that merge the past and present through intricate craftsmanship and contemporary design. Submissions are open until 9th February 2025.

Entries can be submitted across the three categories of Art, Furniture Design, and Product Design.

For the Art category, participants can submit paintings, sculptures, or any other visual artwork embodying the essence of traditional handicrafts in a contemporary context.

In the Furniture Design category, submissions can include original furniture designs, such as chairs, tables, light fixtures and more, that reflect a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. For the Product Design category, submissions can include unique products under the theme of ‘everyday household items’, including ceramics, tableware, and accessories.

From the initial pool of applicants, twenty candidates will be shortlisted for a tailored design development programme, culminating in the selection of eight winners.

Submissions will be evaluated in a blind-judging process by a panel of experts from art, design, traditional handicrafts, and educational fields, alongside key members from House of Artisans and Mubadala Foundation. To select the winners from each category, entries will be judged based on selection criteria including creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, relevance to the theme, and overall artistic and design merit.

The House of Artisans Design Competition is open to all established artists and designers, and art and design students in a UAE-based higher education institute.