DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) Through an entertaining and cinematic short film, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) continues to showcase its Manchester City partnership with the new ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign, highlighting that Abu Dhabi truly has something for everyone – no matter how you wish to experience it.

Featuring six Manchester City first-team players – Sergio Gómez, Erling Haaland, Rico Lewis, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Cole Palmer – the campaign showcases the footballers enjoying the sun, sea and sands of the city as well as immersing themselves in local traditions, cultural attractions and family-friendly activities, during their winter break.

With the destination offering a wide range of experiences that excite, inspire and restore, Abu Dhabi attracts visitors who want to relax on its pristine beaches, as well as those who prefer to discover thrilling rides and vibrant nightlife.

‘Pace is Everything’ will launch on DCT Abu Dhabi’s official digital and social media channels on 1st April during the Man City vs Liverpool match at the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City Football Club.

On the same day, before kick-off, the Experience Abu Dhabi logo will take over the centre circle of the pitch accompanied by the campaign’s film being played on the big screen and inside hospitality suites across the stadium, encouraging spectators to experience Abu Dhabi at their own pace – just in time for summer!