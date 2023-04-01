UrduPoint.com

DCT Abu Dhabi Launches ‘Pace Is Everything’ Social Media Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) Through an entertaining and cinematic short film, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) continues to showcase its Manchester City partnership with the new ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign, highlighting that Abu Dhabi truly has something for everyone – no matter how you wish to experience it.

Featuring six Manchester City first-team players – Sergio Gómez, Erling Haaland, Rico Lewis, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Cole Palmer – the campaign showcases the footballers enjoying the sun, sea and sands of the city as well as immersing themselves in local traditions, cultural attractions and family-friendly activities, during their winter break.

With the destination offering a wide range of experiences that excite, inspire and restore, Abu Dhabi attracts visitors who want to relax on its pristine beaches, as well as those who prefer to discover thrilling rides and vibrant nightlife.

‘Pace is Everything’ will launch on DCT Abu Dhabi’s official digital and social media channels on 1st April during the Man City vs Liverpool match at the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City Football Club.

On the same day, before kick-off, the Experience Abu Dhabi logo will take over the centre circle of the pitch accompanied by the campaign’s film being played on the big screen and inside hospitality suites across the stadium, encouraging spectators to experience Abu Dhabi at their own pace – just in time for summer!

Related Topics

Football Film And Movies Social Media Abu Dhabi Liverpool Same Circle Palmer April Manchester City Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

32 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

32 minutes ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

32 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

33 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadershi ..

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadership on their appointment

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.