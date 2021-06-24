UrduPoint.com
DCT Abu Dhabi Launches Summer In Abu Dhabi Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its annual Summer in Abu Dhabi season, offering a series of thrilling activities to keep residents and visitors entertained during the warmest months of the year.

Running from 24 June to 31 August, 2021, this year’s campaign aims to satisfy the high demand for domestic activities and ‘staycations’ in a safe and responsibly managed environment. The exciting experiences include shows, entertainment options, promotions, and prizes that showcase the abundance of offerings available in the emirate.

The campaign also promotes Abu Dhabi as the ideal, all-inclusive travel destination by highlighting its world-class accommodation choices to suit all budgets, complemented by unmatched hospitality and a vast range of entertainment and leisure experiences.

"Summer in Abu Dhabi is a campaign we always look forward to, and this year we are presenting a range of unmissable activities to ensure residents and visitors can really enjoy the summer months, while keeping themselves and their families safe," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Working closely with our partners and stakeholders, we have developed numerous activities and promotions across Abu Dhabi that everyone can enjoy.

We are certain that this campaign provides a significant opportunity to strengthen our emirate’s credentials as a premium leisure destination and demonstrates our ability to deliver a memorable summer experience."

Retail Abu Dhabi, titled ‘Summer of Style’, which started on 17th June, offers a huge city-wide sale to entice shoppers with discounts of up to 80 percent in more than 3,000 stores.

For young culture fans, the Children's Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi is reopening with the 'Emotions! The New Art Adventure' exhibition, an array of fun interactive experiences to help children explore their emotions through art using innovative touchless technology.

For foodies in the emirate, Culinary Abu Dhabi returns under the name ‘Summer of Ice Cream’, featuring engaging workshops, demonstrations and installations, including artworks by world-renowned visual artist Cyril Lancelin.

Abu Dhabi is also attempting to break another Guinness World Record by having 1,001 ice cream flavours available at Yas Mall. Meanwhile, famous international brands such as Pan-n-Ice will be making their first appearance in the region.

Summer in Abu Dhabi will also feature a wide range of enticing deals that can be redeemed in hotels, malls and attractions across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

