ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, lit up the skies of the emirate in celebration of the UAE’s 49th National Day with three spectacular fireworks shows on Al Reem Island, on the Corniche and at Al Wathba.

To ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community, citizens and residents were able to enjoy the Corniche fireworks show safely from the comfort of their own homes via a live broadcast on Abu Dhabi tv and Emarat TV, and virtually on UAE BARQ’s official Instagram page.

They also enjoyed the fireworks show on Al Reem Island live on Abu Dhabi Calendar’s official Instagram page. The Al Wathba community also had the opportunity to watch fireworks from their windows and balconies. The fireworks show initiative aligns with the emirate’s efforts to employ innovative measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.