DCT Abu Dhabi marks International Day of Older Persons

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) To mark International Day of Older Persons, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi honoured a group of Senior Emiratis this week by taking them on a tour to view Qasr Al Hosn, offering them a chance to reconnect with the history and culture of the UAE, while also thanking them for their efforts in the development of the country. The tour also included a visit to the Zayed Heritage Centre.

"By celebrating the International Day of Older Persons with this tour, we aim to recognise the significant contributions and effective roles that the older generation has played in the development of our country. We also want to raise the community’s awareness and urge them to interact with Abu Dhabi’s rich culture and deep-rooted history," said Saood Al Hosani, Executive Director of business Support Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest historical landmark in Abu Dhabi, and it stands today as the sole witness to the development and outstanding growth that the capital has undergone over time. Its importance lies within its details that signify the history and culture of the UAE, and hence it occupies such a high stature amongst Emiratis.

"Through this tour, we at DCT Abu Dhabi express our thanks and appreciation to these Emiratis for their service and endeavours to elevate our nation, and to highlight the great status they hold in our society," he added.

The United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons takes place on 1st October each year, with the aim of promoting the full and equal human rights and fundamental freedoms for older people.

Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, which was originally constructed as a fort and watchtower. After an intensive renovation project, it reopened as a museum in 2018 and now sits at the centre of the Al Hosn district.

Founded in 1981, Cultural Foundation was the region’s first dedicated multipurpose non-profit cultural centre. Reopened in 2018 following extensive refurbishment, it now boasts a visual arts centre, a 900-seat theatre and the Abu Dhabi Children’s library, among other facilities. Cultural Foundation is a main component of Al Hosn.

The Zayed Heritage Centre is a museum that offers a tribute to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. The attraction is home to photographs, artefacts and personal memorabilia that chronicle the life of the late President.