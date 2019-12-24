DCT Abu Dhabi, Miral partner with Feld and SES to welcome new line-up of globally renowned entertainment shows to Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, have reached a strategic agreement with Sportainment Entertainment and sports, SES, to host a number of events on Yas Island over the next three years.

The partnership includes a three-year deal with Feld Entertainment to bring some of their world leading family shows.

This announcement is part of a larger partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral that was unveiled earlier this year. Aligned with the Government Accelerator Programme - Ghadan 21 and DCT Abu Dhabi’s mega fund initiative, aims to further enrich Yas Island’s events portfolio and advance the tourism industry – one of the emirate’s most important growth sectors.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "DCT Abu Dhabi’s agreement with Miral, Feld and SES will ensure a series of exciting experiences over the next three years that will strengthen the reputation of Abu Dhabi as a leader for world-class events, and as a destination that delivers the best in entertainment and activities to visitors and residents alike. The events will no doubt prove to be unforgettable and will also help boost visitor numbers to the emirate."

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: "Our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi brings a new era of entertainment to Yas Island and the emirate. Introducing internationally acclaimed shows and events is part of our commitment to positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and we look forward to creating even more unforgettable memories for visitors through our collaboration with Feld and SES.

"

Feld Entertainment, a worldwide leader in presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that have entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries, will bring a number of shows exclusively to Yas Island. The company’s previous productions include Monster Jam , Monster Energy Supercross, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live! and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience.

"It is a very exciting time for entertainment in Abu Dhabi and we are thrilled to be starting a strategic partnership with Miral and SES to bring our world-renowned events to the region. We are very much looking forward to entertaining thousands of families at Yas Island in the very near future" said Steven Armstrong, Feld Entertainment's Regional Vice President of Europe, middle East and Africa.

SES is well-known for revamping the live entertainment scene in the Middle East by promoting globally recognized family entertainment brands across the region. With the demand for pioneering entertainment offerings continuing to rise, the venture is expected to set a new benchmark for live shows in the region and add to the diverse leisure offerings already available on Yas Island.

"SES is delighted to once again be partnering with Feld Entertainment to bring the very best of family entertainment to the UAE. This strategic partnership with Feld and Miral will see three years of quality entertainment come to Abu Dhabi and we couldn’t be more excited to see people from around the region enjoy the events on Yas Island," said Ali Haidary, CEO of Sportainment Entertainment and Sports.