DCT Abu Dhabi offers visitors exciting off-road adventures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) An exciting new project launched today will see adventurers soon able to embark on exciting desert explorations in Abu Dhabi.

The Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi Project, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), consists of six off-road driving route maps covering Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain, which adventurers can follow to embark on desert camping and desert safari experiences in their vehicles.

The route maps created under the initiative have been designed with all levels of driving experiences in mind, from beginner to advanced. Each route provides a variety of sightseeing opportunities, including camel and gazelle sightings, unique desert dune views and access to oases. The route maps include Al Remah, Al Ain to White Sands, Hameem Loop, Umm Al Oush, Liwa Crossing and Al Khazna, all of which will be available through participating tour operators as well as the Abu Dhabi Off-Road webpage at www.visitabudhabi.ae.

visitabudhabi.ae.

Drivers will be provided with a set of checklists and instructions to ensure their safety. Participating operators will offer lessons on the basics of the activity to those with no prior experience in off-road driving, to help them to safely enjoy their next adventure. All routes will be showcased on Google Maps app through a designated link for each one.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is a wonderful destination for adventurers and those looking to connect with nature, thanks to its diverse and rugged landscape. Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi will provide adventurers with the opportunity to explore Abu Dhabi’s beautiful landscape and embark on exciting and varying adventures throughout the year. The initiative also opens new doors for operators, who can now offer a wider variety of desert experiences to visitors."