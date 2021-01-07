UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCT Abu Dhabi Offers Visitors Exciting Off-road Adventures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi offers visitors exciting off-road adventures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) An exciting new project launched today will see adventurers soon able to embark on exciting desert explorations in Abu Dhabi.

The Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi Project, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), consists of six off-road driving route maps covering Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain, which adventurers can follow to embark on desert camping and desert safari experiences in their vehicles.

The route maps created under the initiative have been designed with all levels of driving experiences in mind, from beginner to advanced. Each route provides a variety of sightseeing opportunities, including camel and gazelle sightings, unique desert dune views and access to oases. The route maps include Al Remah, Al Ain to White Sands, Hameem Loop, Umm Al Oush, Liwa Crossing and Al Khazna, all of which will be available through participating tour operators as well as the Abu Dhabi Off-Road webpage at www.

visitabudhabi.ae.

Drivers will be provided with a set of checklists and instructions to ensure their safety. Participating operators will offer lessons on the basics of the activity to those with no prior experience in off-road driving, to help them to safely enjoy their next adventure. All routes will be showcased on Google Maps app through a designated link for each one.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is a wonderful destination for adventurers and those looking to connect with nature, thanks to its diverse and rugged landscape. Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi will provide adventurers with the opportunity to explore Abu Dhabi’s beautiful landscape and embark on exciting and varying adventures throughout the year. The initiative also opens new doors for operators, who can now offer a wider variety of desert experiences to visitors."

Related Topics

Google Abu Dhabi Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

ADP calls on drivers to benefit from ‘Early Paym ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL, Avaya partner to enable blended work environ ..

14 minutes ago

PSCA issued 1,986,464 e-tickets in 2020

1 minute ago

Saddar Zone of Islamabad police issues annual perf ..

1 minute ago

IGHDS expresses solidarity with Kashsmiris

1 minute ago

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.