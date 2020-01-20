DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World Book Fair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has participated in the 28th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair in India, alongside publishers and writers from around the world, as part of a promotional campaign for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, to attract publishers and enhance links with specialists in the industry.

The participation followed India’s success as the Guest of Honour at the ADIBF in 2019, which saw several events and lectures about Indian publishing, as well dozens of Indian writers and publishers taking part in the ADIBF’s Cultural Programme.

The DCT Abu Dhabi pavilion at the New Delhi World Book Fair, which concluded recently, hosted a series of meetings with Indian publishers and industry specialists, providing details about the 2020 edition of the ADIBF, which will take place from 15th-21st April, 2020.

The DCT Abu Dhabi delegation met Ramesh Mittal, Chairman of CAPEXIL, a council set up by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to encourage Indian publishers to participate in international book fairs. The parties discussed various avenues of collaboration, presenting numerous ideas for collaborative projects.

The delegation also met with Professor Govind Sharma, Chairman of the National Book Trust, India, the body responsible for organising the New Delhi World Book Fair, to discuss collaboration plans with the ADIBF.

"We are very pleased that the ADIBF continues to see an increase in interest from publishers in India and other Asian countries, who are realising the wealth of opportunities available for them in the UAE and the Arab World," said Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi and Director of ADIBF.

"We find that more and more publishers are keen to sell their copyrights and translate their works into Arabic, which DCT Abu Dhabi’s ‘Spotlight on Rights’ initiative supports by exchanging book rights for a subsidy, with the ultimate goal of enriching the Arabic library with new content," he added.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation in the New Delhi World Book Fair culminated with many publishers registering their attendance at the upcoming edition of the ADIBF, which will see Russia as its Guest of Honour this year.