UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCT Abu Dhabi Partners With TikTok

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi partners with TikTok

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) A new project launched today will showcase Abu Dhabi in a new and unique way, with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) officially announcing a partnership with TikTok, the social networking service.

A newly launched channel - Visit Abu Dhabi - aims to engage content creators to showcase the best of the emirate with creativity and authenticity, reaching wider audiences worldwide and inspiring viewers to consider Abu Dhabi as part of their future travel plans.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This partnership is unique in the sense that it provides viewers with an opportunity to get to know Abu Dhabi through unique reels created by locals and residents of the emirate, highlighting various elements such as iconic destinations within the capital, our people and culture, as well as our exclusivity, offerings and more.

And there is no better platform to demonstrate that than TikTok, which we are honoured to partner with."

"We're thrilled to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi and work with them to highlight the very best the Emirate has to offer – from its rich culture to its momentous landmarks, there’s no better place to showcase this than on TikTok," said Shant Oknayan, General Manager of Global business Solutions middle East, Turkey, Africa & Pakistan. "As an immersive short-from video platform, TikTok will provide DCT Abu Dhabi with the unique ability to become creators and storytellers by listening to the community and adopting an always-on approach to their content."

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Business Turkey Abu Dhabi Visit Middle East From Best

Recent Stories

Sudanese Prime Minister hails UAE&#039;s support t ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry urges public to commit to vaccinat ..

20 minutes ago

ERC widens scope of beneficiaries of Sheikha Fatim ..

20 minutes ago

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

50 minutes ago

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.