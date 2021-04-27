DCT Abu Dhabi partners with TikTok

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) A new project launched today will showcase Abu Dhabi in a new and unique way, with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) officially announcing a partnership with TikTok, the social networking service.

A newly launched channel - Visit Abu Dhabi - aims to engage content creators to showcase the best of the emirate with creativity and authenticity, reaching wider audiences worldwide and inspiring viewers to consider Abu Dhabi as part of their future travel plans.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This partnership is unique in the sense that it provides viewers with an opportunity to get to know Abu Dhabi through unique reels created by locals and residents of the emirate, highlighting various elements such as iconic destinations within the capital, our people and culture, as well as our exclusivity, offerings and more.

And there is no better platform to demonstrate that than TikTok, which we are honoured to partner with."

"We're thrilled to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi and work with them to highlight the very best the Emirate has to offer – from its rich culture to its momentous landmarks, there’s no better place to showcase this than on TikTok," said Shant Oknayan, General Manager of Global business Solutions middle East, Turkey, Africa & Pakistan. "As an immersive short-from video platform, TikTok will provide DCT Abu Dhabi with the unique ability to become creators and storytellers by listening to the community and adopting an always-on approach to their content."