DCT Abu Dhabi to host 'CulturAll Conversations: Writing Our Future' virtual panel discussion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, continues its series of virtual panel discussions, CulturAll Conversations, with a session focused on the perspectives and experiences of some of the UAE’s brightest young voices.

Featuring a remarkable group of six young people in conversation with session chair Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, CulturAll Conversations: Writing Our Future will be livestreamed via the Abu Dhabi Culture YouTube Channel at 7 pm on Wednesday 15th July, to coincide with World Youth Skills Day.

"The youth are our future, and so much of what we do at DCT Abu Dhabi is aimed at recognising and nurturing the power and potential of the younger generations," said Al Mubarak. "However, the youngest among us are not always given a chance to have their voices heard. This session is a valuable chance to listen, learn and gain insights into how we can most effectively support our children.

"Of particular interest to me is the connection between creativity and resilience. During this global pandemic we have seen an overwhelming demand for access to culture through virtual channels. It provides comfort and solace to people in troubled and uncertain times, and allows us to feel connected to something bigger than ourselves, even when we are at our most isolated. I very much look forward to hearing what these special young people have to say about how they are harnessing their creativity to cope, and indeed thrive, in these challenging and unprecedented circumstances.

"

Creativity, imagination and innovation are fundamental skills needed to foster resilience in children and young adults. Coinciding with World Youth Skills Day, Writing Our Future seeks to listen to Abu Dhabi’s youth and explore how they have bounced back from challenges, change and adversity during this unprecedented period in modern history.

An accomplished group of young people ranging from 1st through 11th graders will join Al Mubarak in a discussion about their creative process, and how they honed their writing skills to earn the highest achievements in the Aldar academies Arabic Language Competition. These inspiring young minds will share how having a creative outlet helped them flourish during a period of isolation from their routine, their friends, their supportive teachers and the safety net of their classrooms.

"The panel is dedicated to both celebrating our youth and discovering how the arts, creativity and imagination can play a crucial role in helping build resilience. Young people will be our next generation of leaders, workers, parents, teachers and artists, and Writing Our Future is a unique opportunity to hear their stories in their own words," the DCT Abu Dhabi said.