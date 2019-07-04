DCT Abu Dhabi to host ‘Reading for All’ exhibition at Yas Mall

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Yas Mall, is organising a ‘Reading for All’ exhibition until 20th July, to encourage a love of reading amongst children and the general public.

Kalima and Esdarat, two DCT Abu Dhabi translation and publishing initiatives, will be showcasing more than 700 children’s and young adult books, offering visitors substantial discounts of up to 75 percent on purchases. Kalima’s participation is part of its work in encouraging interest in the art of Arabic translation, and improving local and regional aptitude for reading Arabic.

The exhibition will be held in conjunction with several activities and attractions aimed at motivating children to read, including games and competitions with prizes for winners, as well as workshops.