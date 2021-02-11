UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCT Abu Dhabi To Launch 'Abu Dhabi Specialists Programme' For GCC Market

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi to launch 'Abu Dhabi Specialists Programme' for GCC market

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that it is set to launch a version of its "Abu Dhabi Specialists Programme" specifically for the travel trade industry in the GCC market.

The e-learning platform has been created to train and educate industry professionals across the GCC with all destination-related information about the emirate through a series of online courses.

Set to be rolled out across the GCC, in both English and Arabic, the programme will cater to industry partners including tour operators, travel agents, online travel agencies, and wholesalers.

The programme will provide travel trade professionals with accurate information about Abu Dhabi, as well as multimedia tools, and updated news on the emirate’s latest products and events, supporting and encouraging them to promote the destination to consumers within the GCC market.

"This significant platform ensures that all participating industry partners within the GCC market have seamless and quick access to the latest content on the capital, including products, experiences, services, events and more," said Nabeel M. Al Zarouni, middle East and Africa Regional Manager at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"We look forward to engaging a large number of travel trade agents and helping them enhance their knowledge about Abu Dhabi, with all the diverse attractions and experiences we offer," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Abu Dhabi Middle East Nabeel Market All Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully tests Babur Cruise Missile: ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian President ..

21 minutes ago

Three brick kilns sealed over violation

1 minute ago

Turkey neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

1 minute ago

ArcelorMittal names founder's son new CEO

1 minute ago

Iconic actor 'Qazi Wajid' remembered

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.