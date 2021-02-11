DCT Abu Dhabi to launch 'Abu Dhabi Specialists Programme' for GCC market

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that it is set to launch a version of its "Abu Dhabi Specialists Programme" specifically for the travel trade industry in the GCC market.

The e-learning platform has been created to train and educate industry professionals across the GCC with all destination-related information about the emirate through a series of online courses.

Set to be rolled out across the GCC, in both English and Arabic, the programme will cater to industry partners including tour operators, travel agents, online travel agencies, and wholesalers.

The programme will provide travel trade professionals with accurate information about Abu Dhabi, as well as multimedia tools, and updated news on the emirate’s latest products and events, supporting and encouraging them to promote the destination to consumers within the GCC market.

"This significant platform ensures that all participating industry partners within the GCC market have seamless and quick access to the latest content on the capital, including products, experiences, services, events and more," said Nabeel M. Al Zarouni, middle East and Africa Regional Manager at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"We look forward to engaging a large number of travel trade agents and helping them enhance their knowledge about Abu Dhabi, with all the diverse attractions and experiences we offer," he added.