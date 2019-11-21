DCT Abu Dhabi to organise exhibition of 130 rare historical photographs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, will hold an exhibition entitled, "Five Centuries of Adventure and Entrepreneurship: Western Travellers in Arabia", which is a collection of 130 of the rarest images, including images that never exhibited before, maps, and drawings of the trips made by Western travellers to the Arabian Peninsula for over five centuries.

The exhibition, which is taken from the heritage series, "Orient Pioneers", will be held at the Cultural Foundation, from 24th to 30th November, 2019.

"With the launch of the exhibition, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to highlight the history of the UAE by showcasing the documentations of historians; a Primary source of information for scientific research which underpins the present stage the country has reached," said Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"The 'Orient Pioneers' series has introduced Arabic readers to the rich history of the UAE through thousands of documents from western travellers, providing material of the highest scientific level of translation, investigation and research.

This exhibition reflects our pride in the traditions of our ancestors, inspires our people, shapes our national identity, and stresses that this pioneering intellectual experience, with its underlying civilisational dialogue, is in line with the UAE's mission to promote dialogue and tolerance among different cultures," Al Ali added.

The exhibition establishes an extensive and comprehensive database of photographs, maps and rare documents on the history of the Arabian Peninsula in general and the Arabian Gulf in particular.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the department is organising a forum entitled, "Orient Pioneers: Western Travellers in Arabia" on 24th and 25th November. The forum will be attended by international specialists, writers and academics from the UAE, the Gulf and the Arab World to discuss the writings and experiences of Western travellers and the problems and challenges faced in their interaction with the inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula within the historical situation of the region.

The series, "Orient Pioneers", tells the story of the European discovery of Arabia, which remained full of secrets for centuries.