DCT Announces Workshops For Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:15 PM

DCT announces workshops for Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd November 2019 (WAM) - The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT-Abu Dhabi, has announced series of workshops to run alongside the 7th Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference, which is taking place at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi from 26 – 27 November.

The workshops are part of a series of cultural events with the theme "A Timeless Connection", and it highlights the importance of the Arabic language in defining the essence of the Arabic culture.

On 26 November, the first workshop, titled Drama and Photo Translation Skills (Comics, Film, and Television), will be led by Emad Ernest and will discuss the challenges in translating distinct types of media.

On the same day a second workshop, titled Can a Robot Replace the Translator? and led by Mohamad Al Saadi, will feature an overview of machine translation and will examine if translation programmes are capable of improving the translation of literature.

On 27 November, Raia Abdulal will lead a workshop titled Translation Challenges in Children and Young Adult’s Books, which will look at the best ways to translate for younger readers. Then, a second workshop, titled Academic Programmes for Teaching Translation from and into Arabic, will see Dr. Boutheina Khaldi lead discussions into translation theories and language skills development.

DCT Abu Dhabi supports the translation movement through its Kalima Translation Project, which was launched in 2007 to translate books from foreign languages into Arabic to encourage reading in the UAE and the region.

