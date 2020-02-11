DCT enriches student education with support from leading industry experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Dubai College of Tourism, DCT, established by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, continues to provide in-depth industry insights and high calibre of vocational education to students who are keen to pursue a career within Dubai’s thriving tourism industry.

The DCT’s industry focus bridges the gap between hands-on training and a traditional university degree with skills-based, specialised training across five core disciplines – Retail, Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Events. The education includes year-round collaborative initiatives with industry partners, immersive site visits, guest lectures and an active internship programme to help students gain valuable real-world skills and practical applications.

Top Chef cooking Studio serves as the home of the DCT’s practical culinary experiences where students are trained under the direction of Chef Christian Biesbrouck, who has over 26 years of extensive professional experience in the kitchen as the Executive Chef with leading hotel groups Marriott and Renaissance.

In the hospitality space, students receive guidance from Suki Sathish, who has honed her skills by completing 13 years of experience at esteemed hotel groups including One&Only and Sheraton. The college’s other esteemed instructors include Kylee Haines, who has over 20 years of experience in the business events industry; Alexia Doherty, who counts over 16 years of experience with Guerlain and Harrods; and Lucy Mousa, who has extensive industry experience in the travel and tourism space.

Key highlights of the past academic year include visits for Culinary Arts students to Uns Farms to discover sustainable farming, Barakat ME, and the Starbucks training facility, while also taking advantage of DCT’s robust partnership with Nestle.

DCT’s retail students, meanwhile, received a private tour of the Mall of Emirates from the Mall Director, Hussain Moosa, as well as a talk from leading brand and retail consultancy agency, Fitch, to understand branding for retail outlets. The college also welcomed Lauran Ricci, an In-Store Excellence Manager from Coty, who shared her tips on how to further their career in the retail sector.

DCT’s hospitality students were invited on special guided visits of Burj Al Arab, Bab Al Shams, One&Only Mirage and Manzil Downtown for insights into hotel operations and guest experiences.

Essa bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT, said, "We strongly believe in enabling our students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to excel in their chosen fields – and our industry partners play an extremely crucial role in helping us achieve this vision. We are proud to have such a high calibre of instructors on board, particularly as they offer a more grounded perspective on the professional challenges and realities of working in Dubai’s thriving tourism and hospitality industries."