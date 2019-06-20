UrduPoint.com
DCT Organises Cultural Programme At Qasr Al Watan Library

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has launched a year-long cultural programme at the recently opened Qasr Al Watan Library

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has launched a year-long cultural programme at the recently opened Qasr Al Watan Library. The programme, which will run until June 2020, will feature unique cultural activities and special events, including literary discussions and educational workshops.

The programme includes ‘Cross-border Literature’, which hosts a renowned author for one day a month; ‘Award-Winning Author’, where celebrated authors speak about their experiences in the literary and publishing worlds; and ‘Creative Pens’, which invites budding writers to hone their skills and develop their talent under the supervision of creative writing experts.

"The cultural programme at Qasr Al Watan library will provide a platform for anyone with an interest in writing and literature who wants to learn, share and create," said Abdulla Majed Al-Ali, Acting Executive Director of Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"The various sessions will be fascinating ways to improve your knowledge and skills, allowing participants to foster their talent and hone their craft. In addition, they will provide the opportunity to meet and interact with distinguished Names from the literary world."

The programme began with a panel session with the award-winning novelist Rim Al-Kamali, whose works include "The Kingdom of Hormuz" and "Dalma Statue". She discussed her early attempts at creative writing and her love for reading, her influence on the surrounding environment and its implications for her literary works.

Qasr Al Watan Library also hosted Kuwaiti writer Talib Rifai, who gave a lecture titled "Creative Writing: Living with the Present Moment". Rifai is considered one of the pioneers of literature in the Arabian Gulf region, and has won several awards in the literary and cultural fields.

Next Sunday, Qasr Al Watan Library will host Dr. Abdullah Adel Al-Shuwaikh for a three-day workshop about the principles of writing.

