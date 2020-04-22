Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: Federal Tax Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a directive, on an exceptional basis, extending to 28 May 2020 the deadline of submitting VAT returns and the payment of due tax for the tax period ended 31 March 2020, enabling taxable persons to meet their tax obligations without facing any difficulties.

"This comes in n light of the Federal Tax Authority's commitment to supporting VAT registrants and the unprecedented intensive precautionary measures undertaken by the UAE to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) imposing 24-hour restrictions on the movement of individuals and vehicles implemented in certain areas of the UAE, which coincided with deadlines for filing VAT Returns," said FTA in a press statement today.

The FTA confirmed that, as per the directive, VAT registrants who have monthly tax periods must submit their returns, and settle the payable tax for the tax period from 1 to 31 March, 2020, no later than Thursday, 28 May 2020.

Meanwhile, VAT registrants having quarterly tax periods must submit their returns and settle the payable tax for the tax period from 1 January to 31 March, 2020, by Thursday, 28 May 2020.

The FTA urged VAT registrants to ensure the data they include in their VAT returns is accurate, and to also ensure that the FTA receives the payable tax for the tax period ending 31 March 2020, by Thursday, 28 May 2020, calling on all registrants to continue to abide by all other tax obligations as usual.

This exceptional directive for the deadline pertains only to VAT Returns for the tax periods that ended on 31 March 2020, and does not affect any other tax periods where the deadline for filing tax returns and settling of payable taxes does not fall in April 2020.

The FTA provides the entirety of its services remotely, relying on a fully automated electronic system that facilitates registration, filing tax returns, and payment of due taxes from anywhere and over the course of 24 hours a day. The objective is to encourage registrants to comply with tax procedures, using the FTA’s online platform while avoiding direct physical interaction with relevant departments or the use of paper documents. This, in turn, adheres to the precautionary measures set by the UAE and aligns with the precautionary measures taken by the UAE regarding remote working.

The statement noted that the FTA continues to receive enquiries and duly answer them, providing all necessary information regarding systems, legislation, and tax procedures via the call centre or by email.