Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – At least 14 people lost their lives in Arkansas and Missouri as a series of tornadoes tore through the US Midwest and Southeast overnight, leaving a trail of destruction that was still being assessed on Saturday, according to US police.

A total of 26 tornadoes were reported, though it remains unconfirmed whether they all touched down, as powerful thunderstorms swept across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, and Missouri late Friday night into early Saturday.