Deals for first and second days of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed AED 624 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The UAE Armed Forces signed seven new deals worth AED 468 million on the second day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX 2020, taking the total value of deals to AED 624,962,659.

"The total value of external deals reached AED 25,821,190," said Staff Brigadier Fahad Nasser Al Thehli, Spokesman for the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, "whilst the total local contract deals amounted to AED 443,049,964 , representing 94 per cent of total deals signed in the second day."

Al Thehli confirmed that contracts were signed with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, to purchase drone systems at a value of AED 180,426,908 , in addition to a contract to supply the Armed Forces with new unmanned Helicopters "Camcopter S-100" at a value of AED 234 million.

The Spokesman added that a contract was signed with Denel Dynamics from South Africa to purchase drones at the value of AED 25,821,190, and a contract with EARTH to purchase unmanned vehicles at a value of AED 22,573,056. Additionally, Al Awael company was contracted to supply simulations and training system for firefighting on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Police at a value of AED 3.2 million.

Al Thehli also pointed out that the I ON Technology company was contracted to purchase a simulation system to detect explosives for Abu Dhabi Police at a value of AED 2.3 million, and another contract with Power Drone Company to supply three drones for firefighting for the Abu Dhabi Police at a vale of AED 550,000.