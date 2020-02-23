UrduPoint.com
Deals On First Day Of UMEX And SimTEX 2020 Exceed AED 156 Million

Sun 23rd February 2020

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed AED 156 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd February 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Armed Forces announced the signing of five deals with a total combined value of over AED 156 million. The contracts were announced during a press conference, held at the end of the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX, 2020.

"The total value of external deals reached AED 90.5 million," said Staff Brigadier Tareq Mohammed Al Bannai, spokesman for the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, "whilst the total local contract deals amounted to AED 65.5 million."

Staff Brigadier Tareq Mohammed Al Bannai, spokesman for the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, confirmed that a contract was signed with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, to purchase unmanned UAVs at a value of AED 55.

1 million and with the Emirati company, EARTH, to purchase unmanned vehicles worth AED 10.3 million.

Staff Brigadier Al Bannai also pointed out that the US company, Insitu, was contracted to provide technical support for unmanned UAVs, at a value of AED 50.2 million, and the Ukrainian State Foreign Trade Enterprise will buy UAVs, worth AED 2.6 million. The UK company Caintech was also contracted to provide air systems worth AED 37.6 million.

