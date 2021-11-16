Deals worth AED 20 billion have been signed by Armed Forces during three days

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) On the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2021, the Ministry of Defence announced the conclusion of 6 deals worth AED 4,257,401,000.00 with local and international companies.

This brings the total deals concluded during the first three days to 16 deals, with a total value of AED 20, 781,446,000.00. The deals of the first day amounted to AED 5,239,207,000.00, and the deals of the second day amounted to AED 11,284,837,000.00 This was announced in the presence of Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Military Organising Committee of the Dubai Airshow 2021 and Lt. Col. Pilot Sarah Hamad Al-Hajari, official spokesman for the Dubai International Airshow 2021.

The first deal was contracted with the American company, LOCKHEED MARTIN GLOBAL INC, to provide technical support services and spare parts for the air force and air defense command systems, at a value of AED 624,410,000.00. The second deal was contracted with GLOBAL AEROSPACE LOGISTICS LLC to provide maintenance services for the joint air command at a value of 3,436,145,600.00.

A third deal was also concluded with the French company THALES to provide technical support and repair services for the communication system worth 28,210,000.00, while a fourth deal was concluded also with the French company THALES to provide maintenance services and technical support for the air force and air defense systems at a value of 42,834,000.00.

The fifth deal was signed with the Italian company AGUSTA WESTLAND AVIATION SERVICES to provide technical support services for VIP aircraft, with a value of 90,000,000.

00, while the sixth and final deal was signed with the Swiss company RHEINMETALL AIR DEFENCE AG to provide technical support, repair and maintenance services to the Air Force and Air Defence Command, at a value of 35,802,000.00.

Al Balushi began the press conference for announcing the deals concluded between the Ministry of Defence and defence companies specialised in the field of aviation, by welcoming all media representatives and all attendees.

He pointed out that the exhibition in this year's edition plays a pivotal role in achieving commonalities in the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors at the global level, as it is a platform that has brought together leaders and experts from around the world for new partnerships, and paves the way for the sector's recovery and future growth.

He explained that the deals held in the past three days of the exhibition are different from each other because daily contracts are signed with multiple local and international countries for partners from outside the United Arab Emirates.

Lt-Colonel Pilot Sarah Al-Hajari pointed out that the deals concluded in the 2019 edition of Dubai Airshow were worth a total value of AED 18 billion, while those of the 2021 edition exceeded twenty billion Dirhams on its third day only. It is expected that a variety of local and international deals will be concluded during the remaining days of the airshow.