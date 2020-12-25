Death of mother of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Saudi Royal Court

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2020) The Saudi Royal Court announced today that the Mother of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away.
Funeral prayer will be performed on Friday in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA..