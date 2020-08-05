Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100, expected to rise: Lebanese Red Cross

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The death toll from a massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday has reached 100 and more victims are under the rubble, the Head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local broadcasters on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

George Kettaneh told LBCI tv by telephone that the Red Cross was coordinating with the health ministry for morgues to take victims because hospitals were overwhelmed, the agency added.