Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Wildfires are ripping across parts of Los Angeles, leading to at least 11 deaths, burning down hundreds of buildings, and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands across the county.

The Kenneth Fire, which broke out near Victory Trailhead at the border of Ventura and L.A. counties last evening, has had forward progress stopped. It stands at 1,000 acres with 35% containment and no structures were destroyed.