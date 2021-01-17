UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Indonesia Earthquake Rises To 56

Sun 17th January 2021

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) At least 56 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country.

More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake, the BNPB said. Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

