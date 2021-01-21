Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 91

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Indonesia's West Sulawesi province last week has risen to 91, the national disaster management agency said Thursday.

"More than 1,100 people were injured after Friday's earthquake, with 253 in serious condition, and three were still missing," said agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

"All the fatalities were in the worst-hit districts of Mamuju and Majene," he added.

Jati said natural disasters including floods, earthquakes and landslides have killed at least 166 since the start of the year.