Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles has increased to 10, according to a recent update from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Wildfires across Los Angeles have destroyed over 10,000 buildings and vehicles, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles were the worst in California's history.

"This is the most widespread, devastating fire in California's history," Biden said as he convened a special meeting of senior administration officials at the White House.

