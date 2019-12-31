Death toll from Philippines typhoon hits 50

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The number of people killed by a powerful storm that pummeled the central Philippines over Christmas has risen to 50, Agence France-Presse, AFP, quoted authorities as saying on Tuesday.

Typhoon Phanfone's destructive winds and heavy rains brought down flimsy homes and destroyed commercial buildings mainly in the central island of Visayas, affecting more than two million people.

At least 80,000 remain in emergency shelters and might have to stay until the New Year, given the scale of destruction.

"Five people are still missing after the storm, which also left 143 injured," added AFP.