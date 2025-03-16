Open Menu

Death Toll From Storm In US Rises To 34

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 01:45 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The death toll from the powerful storm sweeping through the central and southern United States has increased to 34.

The storm, accompanied by a tornado and wind gusts reaching speeds of 130 kilometers per hour, along with large hail, caused significant damage in several states.

Millions of Americans in high-risk areas remain under threat from tornadoes and strong winds.

While the storm continues to move eastward, its threats persist in the Midwest and southern regions of the country.

Meteorologists expect more tornadoes in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee in the coming days.

