Death Toll From Tibet Earthquake Rises To 126
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 11:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck a high-altitude region in western China and parts of Nepal today has risen to 126 in Tibet, with many individuals still trapped.
According to Xinhua news Agency, at least 188 people were injured in Tibet on the Chinese side of the border, with thousands of homes either destroyed or severely damaged.
