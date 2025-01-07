Open Menu

Death Toll From Tibet Earthquake Rises To 126

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck a high-altitude region in western China and parts of Nepal today has risen to 126 in Tibet, with many individuals still trapped.

According to Xinhua news Agency, at least 188 people were injured in Tibet on the Chinese side of the border, with thousands of homes either destroyed or severely damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Nepal Border From

Recent Stories

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

3 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

3 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

3 hours ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

3 hours ago
 DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

3 hours ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East