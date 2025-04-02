Death Toll From Wildfires In Korea Rises To 31
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 09:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The death toll from the Republic of Korea's worst-ever wildfires that ravaged the southeastern regions until last week has increased to 31, authorities said Wednesday.
The interior ministry said one person who sustained serious injuries from wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province died during treatment, raising the total number of fatalities to 31.
Eight others were seriously injured and 36 sustained minor injuries.
The wildfires damaged 4,015 houses, 1,914 agricultural and livestock facilities, seven temples and 986 other structures.
Roughly 48,000 hectares of woodland in 11 regions were scorched, displacing 3,307 people.
