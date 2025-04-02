Open Menu

Death Toll From Wildfires In Korea Rises To 31

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The death toll from the Republic of Korea's worst-ever wildfires that ravaged the southeastern regions until last week has increased to 31, authorities said Wednesday.

The interior ministry said one person who sustained serious injuries from wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province died during treatment, raising the total number of fatalities to 31.

Eight others were seriously injured and 36 sustained minor injuries.

The wildfires damaged 4,015 houses, 1,914 agricultural and livestock facilities, seven temples and 986 other structures.

Roughly 48,000 hectares of woodland in 11 regions were scorched, displacing 3,307 people.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Died From

Recent Stories

Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

1 hour ago
 El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts ..

El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call

11 hours ago
 European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

13 hours ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

13 hours ago
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

13 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

13 hours ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

14 hours ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

15 hours ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

17 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East