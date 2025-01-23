Death toll in flooding, landslides in Indonesia rises to 21

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Indonesian rescuers retrieved four more bodies after they resumed their search Wednesday for people missing after floods and landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java, bringing the death toll to 21.

Waters from flooded rivers tore through nine villages in Pekalongan regency of Central Java province, and landslides tumbled onto mountainside hamlets after the torrential rains Monday.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said flooding triggered a landslide that buried two houses and a cafe in the Petungkriyono resort area.

The disasters all together destroyed 25 houses, a dam and three main bridges connecting villages in Pekalongan. At least 13 people were injured, and nearly 300 people were forced to flee to temporary government shelters.

The search and rescue operation that was hampered by bad weather, mudslides and rugged terrain was halted Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain and thick fog that made devastated areas along the rivers dangerous to rescuers.

