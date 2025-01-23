Open Menu

Death Toll In Flooding, Landslides In Indonesia Rises To 21

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 03:31 PM

Death toll in flooding, landslides in Indonesia rises to 21

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Indonesian rescuers retrieved four more bodies after they resumed their search Wednesday for people missing after floods and landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java, bringing the death toll to 21.

Waters from flooded rivers tore through nine villages in Pekalongan regency of Central Java province, and landslides tumbled onto mountainside hamlets after the torrential rains Monday.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said flooding triggered a landslide that buried two houses and a cafe in the Petungkriyono resort area.

The disasters all together destroyed 25 houses, a dam and three main bridges connecting villages in Pekalongan. At least 13 people were injured, and nearly 300 people were forced to flee to temporary government shelters.

The search and rescue operation that was hampered by bad weather, mudslides and rugged terrain was halted Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain and thick fog that made devastated areas along the rivers dangerous to rescuers.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Dam Indonesia All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

4 minutes ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

4 minutes ago
 Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

5 minutes ago
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al ..

Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra

5 minutes ago
 M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innov ..

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

5 minutes ago
 ‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,51 ..

‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on Apri ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15

6 minutes ago
 GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Afri ..

GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East