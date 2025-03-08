Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 48,453, the majority of whom are women and children, since the start of the Israeli genocide in October 2023, medical sources announced today.

WAFA news Agency quoted medical sources as saying that the number of injuries has also climbed to 111,860, while thousands remain trapped under the rubble as rescue efforts continue to face significant obstacles.

Over the past 48 hours, seven more fatalities have been brought to hospitals across Gaza, including six newly reported cases and one body recovered from the rubble.

Medical teams have warned that many victims remain trapped under collapsed buildings or on the streets. However, emergency responders are struggling to reach them due to a lack of essential equipment for debris removal and rescue operations.