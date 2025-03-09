Open Menu

Death Toll In Gaza Surges To 48,453

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) Three Palestinians were martyred, and two others were injured today by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire and shells east of the Gaza Strip.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 48,453, the majority of whom are women and children, since October 2023, WAFA news agency reported citing medical sources.

