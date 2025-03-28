Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The death toll in Gaza has risen to 50,251, with the number of wounded reaching 114,025.

According to Palestinian medical sources, 896 people have been killed and 1,984 wounded since March 18, which marks the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement.