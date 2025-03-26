Death Toll In Korea Wildfires Rises To 18
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a wave of wildfires that tore through Korea's southeastern region has risen to 18, with one person missing, forest service officials said Wednesday, as firefighters still battled to contain the rapidly spreading blazes.
Yonhap news Agency reported that wildfires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories.
Since last Friday, the military has deployed some 5,000 service members and 146 helicopters to help combat the wildfires raging in the southeastern region.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
More Stories From Middle East
-
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 183 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei3 minutes ago
-
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea9 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic partners of Dubai C ..10 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat10 hours ago
-
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call10 hours ago
-
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day11 hours ago
-
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza11 hours ago
-
India dominates global milk market, contributing 25% of production11 hours ago
-
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties11 hours ago
-
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip11 hours ago
-
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut11 hours ago