Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a wave of wildfires that tore through Korea's southeastern region has risen to 18, with one person missing, forest service officials said Wednesday, as firefighters still battled to contain the rapidly spreading blazes.

Yonhap news Agency reported that wildfires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories.

Since last Friday, the military has deployed some 5,000 service members and 146 helicopters to help combat the wildfires raging in the southeastern region.