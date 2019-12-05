Death toll in Philippine Typhoon Kammuri rises to 13

Manilla, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Kammuri that hit provinces south of the Philippine capital rose to 13, officials said on Thursday, as authorities confirmed reports of storm-related deaths.

Kammuri's fierce winds toppled trees and flattened flimsy homes across a swathe of the nation's north on Tuesday, and forced a rare 12-hour shutdown of Manila's international airport.

According to the National Disaster Agency, the storm damaged 135 schools and destroyed nearly 1,200 homes, with crop damage in the hardest hit areas estimated to reach nearly $16 million.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing hundreds and putting people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.