UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Philippine Typhoon Kammuri Rises To 13

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Death toll in Philippine Typhoon Kammuri rises to 13

Manilla, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Kammuri that hit provinces south of the Philippine capital rose to 13, officials said on Thursday, as authorities confirmed reports of storm-related deaths.

Kammuri's fierce winds toppled trees and flattened flimsy homes across a swathe of the nation's north on Tuesday, and forced a rare 12-hour shutdown of Manila's international airport.

According to the National Disaster Agency, the storm damaged 135 schools and destroyed nearly 1,200 homes, with crop damage in the hardest hit areas estimated to reach nearly $16 million.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing hundreds and putting people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

Related Topics

Storm Manila Philippines From Million Airport

Recent Stories

China's comprehensive LNG import price rises last ..

21 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Compensation Over Contaminated Oil ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan's Muhammad Naeem claims gold medal in 110 ..

21 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) starts develop ..

21 minutes ago

National Voters Day celebrated in Dir lower

21 minutes ago

South Korea, Japan to Hold Official Talks Dec 16 i ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.