Death Toll Rises To 17 In Partial Collapse Of China Hotel

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:15 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The death toll in the partial collapse of a budget hotel in China's eastern city of Suzhou on Monday has risen to 17, state media said on Wednesday.

Of the 23 people trapped in the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou only six survived, Reuters reported.

More than 650 people were involved in the search and rescue operation, which concluded on Wednesday morning.

More Stories From Middle East

