UrduPoint.com

Deaths From Sierra Leone Tanker Blast Rise To 144

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:45 AM

Deaths from Sierra Leone tanker blast rise to 144

FREETOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital on 5th November, has risen to 144 from a previous estimate of 115, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

The tanker exploded following a collision in a suburb of Freetown.

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle.

Fifty-seven people are still being treated in hospital of whom 11 remain in a critical condition, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Vehicle Freetown Sierra Leone November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

10 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

10 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.