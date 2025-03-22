Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to sustainable water management and global water security in a statement marking World Water Day.

Highlighting the urgent need for action, Dr. Amna said, “On this World Water Day, let us reflect on the profound significance of water – the very essence of life and the lifeblood of our planet.”

Dr. Al Dahak noted that 2.2 billion people worldwide – one in four – are denied access to safe, clean water, noting that this stark reality demands that “we urgently reaffirm our commitment to sustainable water management and work to secure a water-resilient future for all.”

She emphasised the importance of this year’s theme, Glacier Preservation, which serves as a powerful reminder that even seemingly distant ecosystems like glaciers are intrinsically linked to our local water security and overall well-being.

Driven by rising global temperatures and a changing climate, glaciers have lost more than 6,500 billion tonnes – or 5% – of their ice since the turn of the century. This unsustainable rate of glacier melt poses a significant threat.

Highlighting the UAE’s recognition of the global consequences of glacier loss, she added, “We embrace our shared responsibility through sustainable water management. Our ambitious Net Zero 2050 Strategy is spearheading the transition to net-zero emissions, while the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 is guiding our efforts to implement integrated water resources management, aiming to reduce total demand for water resources by 21% and substantially increase water-use efficiency across all sectors.

”

Further strengthening this commitment, and under the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country is tackling global water scarcity through the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. The initiative aims to rive awareness, accelerating innovation, and fostering collaboration for a water-resilient future.

Dr. Al Dahak also highlighted the country’s commitment to decarbonised desalination, prioritising Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology. She noted that Abu Dhabi’s Al Taweelah RO plant, part of the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, is set to become the world’s largest reverse osmosis facility when fully operational. By 2030, the goal is to produce 90 percent of Abu Dhabi’s desalinated water through RO technology. Additionally, DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water using clean energy and waste heat by 2030.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) is also leading agri-tech projects to strategically reduce water consumption, ensuring a comprehensive approach to water security.

“As we observe World Water Day during the blessed month of Ramadan, let us renew our dedication to responsible water consumption in our community and amplify our contributions to global initiatives aimed at safeguarding our invaluable water resources. Every small step counts, and together, these steps can significantly contribute to our planet's water security” Dr. Al Dahak said.

She concluded by emphasising that a water crisis is inherently a climate crisis, and through collaborative efforts, the UAE aims to protect vital water resources and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

