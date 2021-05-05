Decision to unify Armed Forces was made to protect country, maintain its security, stability, sovereignty: UAQ Ruler

(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the decision to unify the Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership was made to protect the country and maintain its security, stability and sovereignty, as well as to safeguard its gains and overall capacities and ensure its ability to handle future events.

This fact was further highlighted by the strategic plans and programmes drafted by the country’s leadership to build the capacities of citizen cadres and train them in the highest standards of academic, technical and military development, he added.

Marking the 45th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day celebrated on 6th May, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid extended his sincere greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and Armed Forces, and the families of the martyrs, and the people of the UAE.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE's military journal, marking the day, Sheikh Saud said, "Our blessed country is celebrating the anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day under one flag and one leadership, under the historic decision issued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Leaders on 6th May, 1976, to establish the Nation’s Shield, safeguarding national security, stability and sovereignty and protecting the country’s gains and capabilities at all times and against any events.

This is further highlighted by the strategic plans and programmes drafted by the country’s leadership aimed at building the capacities of citizen cadres and training them in line with the highest standards of academic, technical and military development."

He added, "Our Armed Forces have contributed to the launch of many missions outside the country, due to the leadership’s belief that our Armed Forces should support any decision aimed at maintaining peace in many countries, mitigating the effects of natural disasters and assisting the UAE’s significant efforts, under the framework of its global humanitarian role in addressing pandemics, offering medical and food supplies and vaccines to other countries, and participating in international anti-terrorism initiatives and regional alliances.

"Our Armed Forces recruits are an honourable example of patriotism and performing national duties. The nation’s glorious martyrs have set an example of sacrifice for the defence of the country, and their families are a model of patriotism. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant them serenity."