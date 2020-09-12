UrduPoint.com
Declaration Of Peace Between Bahrain And Israel Historic Significant Step Towards Achieving Peace In Middle East: Bahrain's FM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel historic significant step towards achieving peace in Middle East: Bahrain's FM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, has emphasised the importance of the historic step taken by His Majesty Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa towards achieving peace in the middle East, with the prominent efforts of US President Donald Trump to reach the Declaration of Peace with Israel.

Dr. Al Zayani said that Bahrain stresses the need to reach a just and comprehensive peace solution as a strategic option to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that preserves the rights of the Palestinian people.

Dr.

Al Zayani was quoted by the Bahrain news Agency as describing the step as pragmatic in facing the strategic challenges and protecting national interests.

The minister said that the Declaration of Peace between Bahrain and Israel achieves the goals of the Arab Peace Initiative that will help promote security and stability in the region, while ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as well achieve sustainable peace.

Dr. Al Zayani emphasised the importance of the peace agreement to be signed by the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which contributed in stopping the annexation of Palestinian lands in a step that boosts the chances for a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

