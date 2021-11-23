UrduPoint.com

DecoBuild 2021 Kicks Off Wednesday At Dubai World Trade Centre

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:00 PM

DecoBuild 2021 kicks off Wednesday at Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The 5th edition of the decoration, design and building materials exhibition 'DecoBuild 2021' will kick off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre and continue until 27th November.

The four-day event is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE) with the participation of more than 80 exhibitors from government institutions, private sector companies, as well as construction materials, contracting, decoration, engineering consultancy, interior and architectural design companies, in addition to banks and financial institutions, among others.

The event comes in the implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directives, which aim to develop the housing system for Emiratis and ensure their stability and enhance their quality of life.

The event constitutes an opportunity for individuals and companies to meet up, make deals with distributors and manufacturers, and learn about the latest innovations and services in various fields.

The event is featuring a variety of services and modern technologies that help visitors in building their residential projects or those addressed to investment and rental uses, including the latest engineering designs, finest interior decorations, contracting, building materials, lighting, electrical installations, and government and private financing services.

Decobuild 2021 is sponsored by a group of government bodies and entities, including; Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Department of Housing and the Society of Engineers.

