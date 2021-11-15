Decobuild 2021 to witness largest participation ever since its inception

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) With more than 80 exhibitors expected to be present, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is all set to host the largest edition of Decobuild 2021, the annual decoration, interior design and building material exhibition, in the next two weeks.

The 5th edition of Decobuild will be the largest since its inception, bringing together dozens of exhibitors from government institutions and private sector companies, as well as the Who’s Who of construction materials, contracting, decoration, engineering consultancy, interior and architectural design companies, in addition to banks and financial institutions, furniture companies, lighting and smart home services.

Stretching over an area of 4,000 square metres, the four-day event will run from November 24th to 27th at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) where the entire available exhibition space has already been fully booked.

During a press conference held on Monday, the establishment called on all citizens planning to embark on housing projects to visit the exhibition to learn about the latest developments and global practices in the construction sector.

Speaking at the press conference, which was organised at the MBRHE headquarters, were Mohammad Hamid Al Marri, Assistant Executive Director for Financial Affairs and Institutional Support at MBRHE, Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director General at Dubai Economy, and Abdullah Al Ansari, Director of Government Communications at the Sharjah Department of Housing.

Also present were Hussain Abdullah Al Bishr, Government Communications Expert at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure which will be represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers as well as a number of media representatives.

Al Marri reaffirmed that this year’s edition will be different, giving exhibitors a perfect platform to showcase the latest regional and global developments in sustainable construction materials.

"In a matter of days, it will be time again for the Who’s Who of construction materials and interior design, engineering consultancy, contracting and project management to meet up and display innovative systems, products and solutions that can ensure housing stability, improve the quality of life, and support the sustainable development in line with the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071," Al Marri, said.

He emphasised that the establishment is forging ahead in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said: "We will continue to implement high-quality housing projects to provide a decent life to our citizens,".

"Decobuild 2021 will provide visitors and those interested with an opportunity to discover the newest solutions and innovations in construction materials, decoration, interior finishes and all the requirements of modern housing," Al Marri added.

Abdullah Al Ansari underlined that the Sharjah Department of Housing will spare no effort to support the housing sector in the country and serve beneficiaries of housing support programmes to further underpin their stability and well-being.

He affirmed that DecoBuild plays a prominent role in supporting the construction sector in the UAE, thanks to its reputation and great successes in improving the quality of life and introducing innovative and affordable housing solutions.

"The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure takes a particular interest in joining DecoBuild exhibition. This is to highlight the significant role played by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in adopting initiatives that can bring about housing stability for Emirati families, as directed by the government to give the housing sector a priority and ensure the comfort and stability of Emirati citizens," said Hussain Abdullah Al Bishr.

"The exhibition will luckily realise some goals that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme is seeking to achieve including providing services to citizens after being listed within the housing support beneficiaries where we stand beside them from the start until the final stages of building their residences," Al Bishr added.

Stressing the importance of the event, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali said that Decobuild has become a special platform for sharing expertise, highlighting the latest developments and technologies in the construction sector, and taking advantage of the great potential provided by the UAE to the construction sector.