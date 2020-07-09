DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enhance Intellectual Property Rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Ajman Department of Economic Development, DED-Ajman, and Brand Owners’ Protection Group, BPG, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding remotely for the implementation of the best practices and procedures followed in the field of the Intellectual Property Rights, IPRs, protection.

The MoU aims to protect consumer rights and the economic interests of both the emirate and investors, and for enhancing collaboration in organising awareness campaigns for consumers on risks of use of counterfeit goods and inspection campaigns on markets to combat commercial fraud and rehabilitate inspectors to differentiate between counterfeit goods and original ones.

Commenting on the signing, Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Department of Economic Development, said, "We are keen to protect brand owners’ IPRs in support of our efforts to attract investments and strengthen trade in the emirate through an attractive environment that protects traders from any losses resulting from commercial fraud practice.

"We partnered with BPG, which comprises international and well-known brand owners and IP offices with the aim of combating violations of IPRs and illegal trade, regulating operations and confiscations, and sensitizing consumers about the risks of counterfeit goods and enabling field inspectors.

"

Malek Hannouf, BPG Chairman, said, "DED plays a leading role in facilitating trade locally and globally. The strategy for digital transformation of services provided by the DED made the Emirate of Ajman a hub for foreign investments. This partnership is the fruit of distinguished and continuous collaboration between us for long years to strengthen the best IPRs protection regulations, raise awareness on risks of counterfeit goods and their effect on economy, society and individuals.

"DED has adopted new technological systems in this field by launching its commercial fraud complaint platform via website, mobile applications and smart devices and by regulating and monitoring e-trade. This partnership reflects our belief that success lies in collaboration between private and public sectors to create a save investment environment and shift to the knowledge-based economy."