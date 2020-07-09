UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group To Enhance Intellectual Property Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enhance Intellectual Property Rights

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Ajman Department of Economic Development, DED-Ajman, and Brand Owners’ Protection Group, BPG, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding remotely for the implementation of the best practices and procedures followed in the field of the Intellectual Property Rights, IPRs, protection.

The MoU aims to protect consumer rights and the economic interests of both the emirate and investors, and for enhancing collaboration in organising awareness campaigns for consumers on risks of use of counterfeit goods and inspection campaigns on markets to combat commercial fraud and rehabilitate inspectors to differentiate between counterfeit goods and original ones.

Commenting on the signing, Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Department of Economic Development, said, "We are keen to protect brand owners’ IPRs in support of our efforts to attract investments and strengthen trade in the emirate through an attractive environment that protects traders from any losses resulting from commercial fraud practice.

"We partnered with BPG, which comprises international and well-known brand owners and IP offices with the aim of combating violations of IPRs and illegal trade, regulating operations and confiscations, and sensitizing consumers about the risks of counterfeit goods and enabling field inspectors.

"

Malek Hannouf, BPG Chairman, said, "DED plays a leading role in facilitating trade locally and globally. The strategy for digital transformation of services provided by the DED made the Emirate of Ajman a hub for foreign investments. This partnership is the fruit of distinguished and continuous collaboration between us for long years to strengthen the best IPRs protection regulations, raise awareness on risks of counterfeit goods and their effect on economy, society and individuals.

"DED has adopted new technological systems in this field by launching its commercial fraud complaint platform via website, mobile applications and smart devices and by regulating and monitoring e-trade. This partnership reflects our belief that success lies in collaboration between private and public sectors to create a save investment environment and shift to the knowledge-based economy."

Related Topics

Mobile Ajman Hub Market From Best

Recent Stories

PTCL launches Customer Support Services in Sindhi ..

40 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 13,293 in ..

51 seconds ago

Millions under new Australia lockdown as global vi ..

52 seconds ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,129, total c ..

54 seconds ago

China Condemns Australia's Recent Policy Changes T ..

56 seconds ago

Prime Minister advises extra caution ahead of Eidu ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.